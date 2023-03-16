S. Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio rises in January

South Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio rose in January due to a lower settlement of overdue loans than the creation of new delinquent loans, financial watchdog data showed Thursday

Bank loans, overdue at least one month, stood at 0.31 percent of the total at the end of January, up 0.

06 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Banks settled 600 billion won (457 million U.S. dollars) worth of non-performing loans in the cited month, far lower than new delinquent loans amounting to 1.9 trillion won (1.4 billion dollars).

It came as the country's central bank began to raise its policy rate in August 2021 from a record low of 0.50 percent to 3.50 percent in January this year.