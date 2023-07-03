S. Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio rises in April

Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio rose in April on higher borrowing costs, data from the financial watchdog showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio rose in April on higher borrowing costs, data from the financial watchdog showed Monday.

Bank loans overdue at least one month came in at 0.37 percent of the total at the end of April, up 0.04 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

It marked the highest in 32 months since August 2020.

After hitting bottom at 0.

20 percent in June last year, the delinquency ratio had been roughly on the rise amid the higher policy rates.

The central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent for the third time in May, after increasing it by 3.0 percentage points for one and a half years through January this year.

Banks settled 900 billion won (688 million U.S. dollars) worth of non-performing loans in the month, lower than new delinquent loans amounting to 1.8 trillion won (1.4 billion dollars).