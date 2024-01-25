S. Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio rises in November 2023

South Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio rose in November last year due to more new delinquent loan than bad loan settlement, financial watchdog data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) South Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio rose in November last year due to more new delinquent loan than bad loan settlement, financial watchdog data showed Thursday.

Bank loan overdue at least one month stood at 0.46 percent of the total at the end of November, up 0.03 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

It marked the highest in four years since November 2019, continuing to climb for the second consecutive month.

New delinquent loan amounted to 2.7 trillion won (2 billion U.S. dollars) in the month, higher than the settlement of non-performing loans worth 2 trillion won (1.5 billion dollars).

The delinquency ratio has roughly been on the rise after hitting a bottom at 0.20 percent in June 2022 on the back of the high policy rate.

The central bank had left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year, after hiking it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.