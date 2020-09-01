UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Carmakers' Global Auto Sale Falls 10.5 Pct In August

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:10 PM

S. Korean carmakers' global auto sale falls 10.5 pct in August

South Korean carmakers' global automotive sale fell at a faster pace in August than the previous month due to weak domestic demand amid the COVID-19 resurgence, industry data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):South Korean carmakers' global automotive sale fell at a faster pace in August than the previous month due to weak domestic demand amid the COVID-19 resurgence, industry data showed Tuesday.

The number of vehicles, sold by five automakers including Hyundai, Kia, GM Korea, Renault Samsung and Ssangyong, was 573,279 in August, down 10.5 percent from a year earlier.

The number was greater than a 9.1-percent fall in July as domestic demand for new cars reduced amid the COVID-19 resurgence.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases here grew in triple digits from mid-August owing to cluster infections linked to church services and a massive rally on Aug.

15 in central Seoul.

The auto sale had been improved from declines of 48.4 percent in April, 36.3 percent in May, and 19.0 percent in June respectively.

The number of cars sold in the domestic market declined 5.6 percent over the year to 111,847 in August, marking the first reduction in six months.

The overseas auto sale slumped 11.7 percent to 461,432 units last month but continued to improve amid a partial recovery of global demand following the reopening of businesses in major economies.

The overseas car sale tumbled 62.6 percent in April, before skidding 47.8 percent in May, 32.6 percent in June and 14.1 percent in July.

