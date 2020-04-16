UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Central Bank To Lend $8.1Bln To Financial Institutions Amid COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:06 PM

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financial Institutions Amid COVID-19 - Reports

The South Korean central bank has decided to lend a total of 10 trillion won ($8.1 billion) to the country's banks and other financial institutions to help prevent a possible funding crunch amid the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The South Korean central bank has decided to lend a total of 10 trillion won ($8.1 billion) to the country's banks and other financial institutions to help prevent a possible funding crunch amid the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Thursday.

The Yonhap news agency reported that, according to the central bank's decision, borrowing financial institutions should put up prime corporate bonds with a credit rating of AA- or higher as collateral for receiving the financial aid.

According to the latest overall figures, South Korea has confirmed 10,613 COVID-19 cases with 229 fatalities and over 7,750 recoveries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank South Korea North Korea Media Billion

Recent Stories

Film Star Shan rejects Chairman Barabri Party's cr ..

18 minutes ago

UAE evacuates 11 foreign nationals stranded in Soc ..

22 minutes ago

OFID dedicates US$1 billion to COVID-19 efforts in ..

23 minutes ago

ITC announces 1,091,580 transactions during Q1 of ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways plans to outsource 16 trains on ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.