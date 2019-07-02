UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Consortium Begins Production Of Crude Oil From UAE Field

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:50 PM

South Korea's state-run oil firm said Tuesday its consortium kicked off the commercial production of crude oil from the Haliba field of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):South Korea's state-run oil firm said Tuesday its consortium kicked off the commercial production of crude oil from the Haliba field of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The South Korean consortium of the Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC) and GS Energy Corp., which holds a 40 percent stake in the Haliba field, first launched the project in 2012 with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), which holds the remaining shares.

By the end of the year, the daily production is anticipated to reach 40,000 barrels, the KNOC said.

When the production reaches the mark, South Korea will be able to take home 5.

84 million barrels annually, which is estimated at around US$390 million, the KNOC added.

Through 2023, the daily production is set to reach 60,000 barrels.

The KNOC said it has worked closely with the ADNOC on all steps, from exploration to development, claiming the project was a great opportunity to prove South Korea's industrial capabilities to the globe.

The project is also significant as it will provide South Korea with a stable supply of crude oil and boost the country's energy security, it added.

