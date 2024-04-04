S. Korean households' surplus fund falls in 2023

South Korean households' surplus fund fell last year due to economic slump and higher borrowing costs, central bank data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) South Korean households' surplus fund fell last year due to economic slump and higher borrowing costs, central bank data showed Thursday.

The net surplus fund, or the value of financial assets minus financial debts possessed by households and non-profit organizations, amounted to 158.2 trillion won (117.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, down 50.8 trillion won (37.7 billion dollars) compared to the previous year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Financial assets, such as deposits and securities, reduced 65.

9 billion dollars last year on the back of economic downturn.

The holdings of equity securities and investment fund tumbled 27.2 billion dollars, while the bond and deposit holdings decreased 6.7 billion dollars and 13.5 billion dollars each.

Financial liabilities declined 28.3 billion dollars last year on higher interest rates.

The BOK had left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year, after raising it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.