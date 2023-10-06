Open Menu

S. Korean Households' Surplus Fund Falls In Q2

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 05:48 PM

S. Korean households' surplus fund falls in Q2

South Korean households' surplus fund fell in the second quarter due to a sharp decrease in stock investment, central bank data showed on Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- South Korean households' surplus fund fell in the second quarter due to a sharp decrease in stock investment, central bank data showed on Friday.

The net surplus fund, or the value of financial assets minus financial liabilities owned by households and non-profit organizations, came in at 28.6 trillion won (21.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the April-June quarter, down from 52.9 trillion won (39.2 billion dollars) in the same quarter of last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Financial assets, such as deposits and securities, totaled 44.

4 trillion won (32.9 billion dollars) in the second quarter, down from 89.0 trillion won (66 billion dollars) a year earlier.

The holdings of equity securities and investment fund dived from 24.6 trillion won (18.2 billion dollars) to 200 billion won (148.4 million dollars) in the cited period, while the deposit holdings shrank from 39.3 trillion won (29.2 billion dollars) to 28.2 trillion won (20.9 billion dollars).

Financial liabilities amounted to 15.8 trillion won (11.7 billion dollars) in the second quarter, down from 36.1 trillion won (26.8 billion dollars) a year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Same North Korea Bank Of Khyber From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Director Liaison Office FAO, Pakistan envoy in Bru ..

Director Liaison Office FAO, Pakistan envoy in Brussels discuss FAO engagements ..

3 minutes ago
 Planning minister reaffirms Pakistan's commitment ..

Planning minister reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to fast-tracking CPEC projects

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-UK cultural relations in focus as MP Afza ..

Pakistan-UK cultural relations in focus as MP Afzal Khan meets minister Shah

3 minutes ago
 2,439,913 calls received at 15 helpline in Sept

2,439,913 calls received at 15 helpline in Sept

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Punjab Rescue Services visit Multan Stat ..

Secretary Punjab Rescue Services visit Multan Stations

3 minutes ago
 European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

1 hour ago
UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 94 paisa against US-Dollar

Rupee gains 94 paisa against US-Dollar

13 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

2 hours ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business