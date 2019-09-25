UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean, Japanese Businessmen Urge Governments To Improve Relations Amid Tokyo-Seoul Row

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

S. Korean, Japanese Businessmen Urge Governments to Improve Relations Amid Tokyo-Seoul Row

About 300 businessmen attending the 51st annual conference of the Korea-Japan Economic Association called in a statement issued on Wednesday on the two nations' governments to put efforts into normalizing their tense relationshi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) About 300 businessmen attending the 51st annual conference of the Korea-Japan Economic Association called in a statement issued on Wednesday on the two nations' governments to put efforts into normalizing their tense relationship.

"We have shared consensus that the political and diplomatic ties should normalize to develop reciprocal economic relations between South Korea and Japan. We strongly urge the two nations' governments to normalize relations via dialogue and open a new chapter in the relations," the statement says, as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The political and diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan are fraught with difficulties, with no solution in sight, the statement added.

The businessmen also mentioned Brexit, the US-China trade war and tensions in the middle East among the largest external threats to South Korea and Japan.

Relations between Japan and South Korea took a turn for the worse last year after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

On August 2, Tokyo made the decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, adding stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea.

Later that month, the South Korean government announced the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, which allowed both countries to exchange military information.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Middle East Brexit August World War All Government Agreement Top Court

Recent Stories

Burn Hall College girls achieves top positions in ..

few seconds

Asia rising to become epicenter of economic activi ..

2 seconds ago

Gold price gains Rs600, traded at Rs88,500 per tol ..

3 seconds ago

China expresses grief over loss of lives, injured ..

5 seconds ago

Judge video scandal case; SC Registrar's office ra ..

7 minutes ago

160,000 volunteers to serve National Day celebrati ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.