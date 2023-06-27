S. Korean, Japanese Finance Ministers to Hold 1st Meeting Since 2016 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The South Korean and Japanese finance ministers will hold their first meeting in seven years in Tokyo on June 29 to discuss bilateral economic relations, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance.

"During the meeting, (the two ministers) will share their views on the global and bilateral economies. The two countries will engage in discussions to collaborate on infrastructure projects in third countries, along with exploring opportunities for cooperation on finance and tax-related matters," the South Korean Finance Ministry was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and his Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, are also scheduled to discuss Japanese-South Korean cooperation on global issues, including G20-related affairs, the report said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan reinstated South Korea on its "white list" of trusted trading partners four years after its removal, to facilitate the bilateral economic relationship, the trade ministry said. The move would provide Seoul with preferential export treatment effective starting July 21, the ministry added.