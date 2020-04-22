UrduPoint.com
S. Korean President Unveils $32Bln Relief Package For Key Industries Affected By COVID-19

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The South Korean government will create a stabilization fund worth 40 trillion won ($32.4 billion) to additionally support key industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday.

"We will urgently form a stabilization fund for key industries in the amount of 40 trillion won to overcome the crisis and ensure employment," Moon said at the fifth emergency economic council meeting.

According to the president, South Korea is just beginning to feel the impact of the economic crisis provoked by the global spread of COVID-19, and enterprises in essential industries that need temporary financial support or help with liquidity are in the most difficult situation.

The government is determined to save all key areas, therefore, investment in fixed assets, payment guarantees and other measures will also be considered as support measures.

However, companies will have to comply with certain obligations in order to receive assistance, including maintaining a general level of employment, their own efforts to overcome the crisis and other efforts, Moon said.

"In addition, the government plans to allocate an additional 10 trillion won to implement an emergency employment stabilization policy in order to actively address possible shocks in the labor market," he added.

The president also announced a plan to allocate another 35 trillion won to support microenterprises in addition to the 100 trillion won package reserved to stabilize financial markets.

South Korea has so far registered over 10,600 cases of COVID-19 and 238 fatalities.

