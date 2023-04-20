S. Korean State Firms Dismissed Over 10,000 Workers From January-March - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance has reduced the headcount at public firms by over 10,700 employees from January to March through voluntary retirement amid economic uncertainties, media reported on Thursday, citing the department.

State-run companies also sold unnecessary assets worth 1.4 trillion won ($1 billion) during the same period, making up 20.6% of the government's plan to get rid of 6.8 trillion won worth of assets by the year-end, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The report also said that the state companies reorganized their offices to lease available space, allowing the country to save 4.7 billion won.

South Korean public firms plan to hire 22,000 workers this year, the report added.

In December 2022, South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said that the country's government planned to take steps to address economic issues by pushing a new growth strategy, as it expected to face financial difficulties in 2023. The country announced plans to reduce 4% of jobs at public companies by 2025.

In October, South Korean authorities said that the country was experiencing a comprehensive economic crisis in which concerns over a slowing economy lingered amid high prices due to high inflation. As a counter-measure, they planned to issue 18.2 billion won in discount coupons for foodstuffs by the end of 2022 to help people cope with inflation.