UrduPoint.com

S. Korean State Firms Dismissed Over 10,000 Workers From January-March - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

S. Korean State Firms Dismissed Over 10,000 Workers From January-March - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance has reduced the headcount at public firms by over 10,700 employees from January to March through voluntary retirement amid economic uncertainties, media reported on Thursday, citing the department.

State-run companies also sold unnecessary assets worth 1.4 trillion won ($1 billion) during the same period, making up 20.6% of the government's plan to get rid of 6.8 trillion won worth of assets by the year-end, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The report also said that the state companies reorganized their offices to lease available space, allowing the country to save 4.7 billion won.

South Korean public firms plan to hire 22,000 workers this year, the report added.

In December 2022, South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said that the country's government planned to take steps to address economic issues by pushing a new growth strategy, as it expected to face financial difficulties in 2023. The country announced plans to reduce 4% of jobs at public companies by 2025.

In October, South Korean authorities said that the country was experiencing a comprehensive economic crisis in which concerns over a slowing economy lingered amid high prices due to high inflation. As a counter-measure, they planned to issue 18.2 billion won in discount coupons for foodstuffs by the end of 2022 to help people cope with inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same North Korea January March October December Media From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

3 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

11 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.