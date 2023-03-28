UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Wage Workers' Debt Grows 7 Pct In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 07:46 PM

South Korean wage workers' debt grew in single digits in 2021 on solid debt demand from the younger generation, statistical office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:South Korean wage workers' debt grew in single digits in 2021 on solid debt demand from the younger generation, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The per-capita debt owed by wage and salary workers to banks and non-banking institutions averaged 52.02 million won (40,100 U.S. dollars) at the end of December 2021, up 7.

0 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It surpassed 50 million won (38,500 dollars) for the first time since relevant data began to be compiled in 2017, but the growth rate was lower than an increase of 10.3 percent in the previous year.

The country's central bank began to tighten its monetary policy stance in August 2021 to control massive household debts, while the government strengthened lending regulations to curb the purchase of homes with borrowed money.

