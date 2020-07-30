UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Business Sentiment Improves In July For 3rd Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:49 PM

S. Korea's business sentiment improves in July for 3rd month

Sentiment among South Korean businesses over economic situation improved for three straight months to July, central bank data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):Sentiment among South Korean businesses over economic situation improved for three straight months to July, central bank data showed Thursday.

The business sentiment index (BSI) stood at 60 in July, up 4 points from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The reading below 100 means pessimists outnumbering optimists.

The index continued to rise for the third consecutive month, showing signs of recovery. It slipped to 51 in April on an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

The BSI among manufacturers advanced 6 points from a month earlier to 57 in July, marking the biggest monthly increase since October 2013.

The index for non-manufacturers added 2 points to 62 in the month, keeping an upward trend for four months in a row.

The government unveiled a total of 250 trillion won (210 billion U.S. dollars) worth of stimulus packages to financially support micro-business owners, small firms and big corporations that suffered from losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also announced the country's biggest-ever supplementary budget worth 35.1 trillion won (30 billion U.S. dollars) that was passed through the parliament earlier this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Parliament Budget Bank Reading North Korea April July October Bank Of Khyber From Government Billion

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

13 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

22 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

36 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

36 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.