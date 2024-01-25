S. Korea's Business Sentiment Worsens In January
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM
Sentiment among South Korean businesses over the economic situation worsened this month amid lingering economic uncertainties, central bank data showed Thursday
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sentiment among South Korean businesses over the economic situation worsened this month amid lingering economic uncertainties, central bank data showed Thursday.
The business survey index (BSI) in all industries fell 1 point over the month to 69 in January, marking the lowest in 11 months since February last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It came as economic uncertainties lingered such as the faltering housing market, caused by high interest rates.
The BSI among non-manufacturers, including construction companies, declined 3 points from a month earlier to 67 in January, while the index for manufacturers added 1 point to 71.
The index below 100 indicates pessimists outnumbering optimists. It was based on a survey of 1,851 manufacturers and 1,498 non-manufacturers conducted between Jan. 9 and 16.
Manufacturers selected economic uncertainty, sluggish domestic demand and higher labor costs as key barriers to doing business, while non-manufacturers picked uncertain economic situations, domestic demand slump and higher labor costs.
The economic sentiment index (ESI), which reflects sentiment among both businesses and consumers, stood at 91.5 in January, up 0.1 point from the previous month.
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%18 minutes ago
-
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme18 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 524 points33 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar5 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares6 minutes ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood2 hours ago
-
Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Trade and Investment officers visit PSGMEA2 hours ago
-
ECB to stand pat and urge patience on rate cuts5 minutes ago
-
Food group imports decrease 19.48% in 06 months of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March4 hours ago