SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea's automotive production, export and local sale rose in September, showing signs of recovery from the negative effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, a government report showed Monday.

The number of exported cars reached 193,081 in September, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It was the first rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the global economy. The car export sank 44.6 percent in April, 57.

5 percent in May, 40.1 percent in June, 9.2 percent in July and 19.5 percent in August respectively.

In terms of value, the automobile shipment gained 23.2 percent over the year to 3.8 billion U.S. Dollars in September.

The number of cars sold in the domestic market was 162,076 in September, up 22.2 percent from a year earlier.

Auto production reached 342,489 vehicles here in September, up 23.2 percent from a year ago.

Auto parts export expanded 9.4 percent to 1.96 billion dollars in the cited month.