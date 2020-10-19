UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Car Production, Export, Local Sale Rise In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:52 PM

S. Korea's car production, export, local sale rise in September

South Korea's automotive production, export and local sale rose in September, showing signs of recovery from the negative effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, a government report showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea's automotive production, export and local sale rose in September, showing signs of recovery from the negative effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, a government report showed Monday.

The number of exported cars reached 193,081 in September, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It was the first rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the global economy. The car export sank 44.6 percent in April, 57.

5 percent in May, 40.1 percent in June, 9.2 percent in July and 19.5 percent in August respectively.

In terms of value, the automobile shipment gained 23.2 percent over the year to 3.8 billion U.S. Dollars in September.

The number of cars sold in the domestic market was 162,076 in September, up 22.2 percent from a year earlier.

Auto production reached 342,489 vehicles here in September, up 23.2 percent from a year ago.

Auto parts export expanded 9.4 percent to 1.96 billion dollars in the cited month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Car Sale April May June July August September Market From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Govt increases prices of 253 items of medicine, so ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases surpass 7.5M in India

1 minute ago

Guardiola challenges Aguero to earn new Man City d ..

1 minute ago

2.2 million Facebook and Instagram ads rejected ah ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll in Afghanistan's Ghor Explosion Up to 1 ..

4 minutes ago

More than 400 runners to take part in Friday’s M ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.