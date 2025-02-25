S. Korea's Central Bank Cuts Rate, Growth Outlook Over Tariff Fears
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 06:12 PM
South Korea's central bank on Tuesday slashed interest rates and its annual growth forecast as it looks to bolster the economy in the face of US tariffs and the fallout from President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law last year
Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) South Korea's central bank on Tuesday slashed interest rates and its annual growth forecast as it looks to bolster the economy in the face of US tariffs and the fallout from President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law last year.
The South Korean economy - Asia's fourth largest - grew less than expected in the final three months of 2024 as Yoon's martial law move hit consumer confidence and domestic demand.
Fears are also growing over US President Donald Trump's hardball trade policies that have seen him impose a broad range of levies on some of his country's biggest economic partners since taking office in January.
An official at the Bank of Korea told AFP it expected gross domestic product to expand 1.5 percent in 2025, down from its initial estimate of 1.9 percent in November.
The benchmark interest rate would also be lowered by a quarter of a percentage point, the official said.
In a statement released after the meeting, the central bank said it projected a "slower recovery in domestic demand and export growth than initially expected".
It blamed "the effects of weakening economic sentiment and the US tariff policy".
"There is a high level of uncertainty regarding the future growth path, including major countries' trade policies, (and) the direction of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy," it added.
Trump warned last week that he would impose tariffs "in the neighbourhood of 25 percent" on auto imports and a similar amount or higher on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.
South Korea is home to the world's key chipmakers, Samsung and SK hynix, and was the fourth-largest exporter of steel to the United States last year.
South Korea's trade ministry last week said it had asked Washington to exclude it from planned US tariffs on steel and aluminium.
The country's steel industry was already facing intense pressure in recent years as it grapples with oversupply - particularly from China - and a decrease in global demand.
The US tariffs are likely to intensify those challenges.
Analysts warn that should cheap Chinese steel barred from the US market begin to flood regions like Southeast Asia and Europe, South Korean steel producers will face deepening price competition.
Seoul's central bank on Tuesday also said employment had continued to slow.
"The data for early 2025 have been weak amid signs the political crisis is weighing on the economy," Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, said.
But he said even if the ongoing crisis is resolved soon, South Korea's growth is likely to struggle due to a "downturn in the property sector and tight fiscal policy weigh on demand".
Recent Stories
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD
SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments
S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook over tariff fears
Experts call for policy coherence, innovative financing to attract investment in ..
NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building
TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi to open on April 18
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Times Higher Education par ..
Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of getting her job abroad
FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final approval
SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries for 2025
Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripartite initiative
Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus to foster innovation in trave ..
More Stories From Business
-
S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook over tariff fears3 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 197 points1 hour ago
-
Tesla sales fall by almost half in Europe2 hours ago
-
Nuclear Medicine Ward of Allied Hospital-I expanded2 hours ago
-
CCP seeks public's help in hunting market collisions2 hours ago
-
Gold decrease by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.308,7003 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
PIDE's 5th two-day RASTA conference starts Wednesday5 hours ago
-
Exports up by 7.22% to Rs 5.448 trillion in 7 months6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 202510 hours ago