Open Menu

S. Korea's Central Bank Maintains 2024 Growth Outlook At 2.1 Pct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM

S. Korea's central bank maintains 2024 growth outlook at 2.1 pct

South Korea's central bank on Thursday maintained this year's economic growth outlook, leaving its headline inflation forecast unchanged

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday maintained this year's economic growth outlook, leaving its headline inflation forecast unchanged.

After the rate-setting meeting, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, was expected to grow 2.1 percent in 2024. It was unchanged from the estimate in November last year.

The BOK outlook was lower than forecasts from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The central bank said the domestic economy was projected to maintain its modest recovery trend due to the better-than-expected export despite the weakened recovery momentum in consumption and construction investment.

Headline inflation outlook for 2024 was left unchanged at 2.6 percent amid the sluggish consumption recovery.

The BOK expected the real GDP to expand 2.3 percent in 2024, setting next year's headline inflation estimate at 2.1 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Bank South Korea November Bank Of Khyber From

Recent Stories

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

31 minutes ago
 Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hocke ..

Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hockey team

32 minutes ago
 Swift decision making must for national developmen ..

Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi

32 minutes ago
 SFA distributes food licenses

SFA distributes food licenses

32 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

33 minutes ago
 Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambi ..

Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambiguities

33 minutes ago
Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hol ..

Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hold talks on border row

33 minutes ago
 ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultura ..

ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issua ..

PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issuance

33 minutes ago
 KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case

KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case

35 minutes ago
 President Alvi urges community action to combat th ..

President Alvi urges community action to combat thalassemia

36 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship c ..

All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship concludes

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business