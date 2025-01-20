S Korea's Central Bank Slashes Forecasts Over Political Crisis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 07:04 PM
South Korea's central bank said Monday it had slashed its 2025 growth forecast because of the political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law last month
Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) South Korea's central bank said Monday it had slashed its 2025 growth forecast because of the political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law last month.
Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule on December 3, sending soldiers to parliament but lawmakers voted the measure down and later impeached the president, who is now being held for a criminal probe on insurrection charges.
He initially resisted arrest and has refused to cooperate with investigators and, when his detention was extended, his die-hard supporters attacked a court building on Sunday.
"The unexpected declaration of martial law in early December, coupled with the ongoing political turmoil and the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster, significantly dampened economic sentiment," the Bank of Korea said in a statement.
A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed on December 29 in southwestern Muan airport, killing 179 people in the worst ever aviation disaster on South Korean soil.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives Japanese Ambassador
Dubai ranks world’s cleanest city in Global Power City Index for fifth consecu ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs first robotic bilateral kidney transplant fr ..
Tenth Meeting of Arab Finance Ministries' Deputies discusses digital transformat ..
Actress Kubra Khan confirms her wedding in February
Donald Trump all set for inauguration ceremony to take oath as 47th US president
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting
British Singer Christ Martin apologizes to Indians for ‘partition of India’ ..
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Dubai South, Expeditors sign agreement to open new facility at logistics distric ..
UAE National Orchestra Auditions extends deadline for applications
Imran Khan warns of no fourth meeting if judicial commission not formed in seven ..
More Stories From Business
-
Bitcoin hits record above $109,000 awaiting Trump4 minutes ago
-
US, China and UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during Jul-Dec 20243 minutes ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St and Europe rally after Trump-Xi talks3 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week up5 hours ago
-
Finance minister leaves for Davos to attend WEF annual meeting6 hours ago
-
China's central bank conducts reverse repos Monday3 minutes ago
-
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport6 hours ago
-
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged3 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks rebound amid positive market trends7 hours ago
-
S Korea's central bank slashes forecasts over political crisis3 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 202510 hours ago