S Korea's Central Bank Slashes Forecasts Over Political Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 07:04 PM

South Korea's central bank said Monday it had slashed its 2025 growth forecast because of the political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law last month

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule on December 3, sending soldiers to parliament but lawmakers voted the measure down and later impeached the president, who is now being held for a criminal probe on insurrection charges.

He initially resisted arrest and has refused to cooperate with investigators and, when his detention was extended, his die-hard supporters attacked a court building on Sunday.

"The unexpected declaration of martial law in early December, coupled with the ongoing political turmoil and the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster, significantly dampened economic sentiment," the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed on December 29 in southwestern Muan airport, killing 179 people in the worst ever aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

