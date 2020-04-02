UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Consumer Prices Rise 1 Pct On-year In March

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:44 PM

S. Korea's consumer prices rise 1 pct on-year in March

South Korea's consumer prices gained 1 percent from a year earlier in March, the statistics agency said Thursday, despite the spread of the new coronavirus that has hurt consumer spending

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :South Korea's consumer prices gained 1 percent from a year earlier in March, the statistics agency said Thursday, despite the spread of the new coronavirus that has hurt consumer spending.

March marks the third consecutive month the country's inflation has increased more than 1 percent on-year, according to Statistics Korea.

The steady increase comes amid the continued spread of COVID-19 that has infected more than 9,800 people in South Korea as of Wednesday.

The statistics office said the virus outbreak had both downward and upward pressure on prices.

"Locally, a change in consumption and economic stimulus measures had an impact on prices, while internationally, a drop in oil prices due to slow demand had a impact on prices here," it said.

In March, prices of livestock products jumped 6.7 percent from a year earlier and the prices of processed foodstuff rose 1.

7 percent.

Automobile prices, on the other hand, slipped 2.6 percent on a government tax break aimed at promoting consumption.

Prices of agricultural products, including fisheries, gained 3.2 percent on-year, while industrial goods prices added 1.3 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, increased 0.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing slightly from a 0.6 percent on-year increase in February.

"Inflation will unlikely turn negative because of a low base effect from last year when prices were low, but it may drop down the road due to a drop in global oil prices," an official from the statistics office said.

South Korea's consumer prices had grown at less than 1 percent for 12 consecutive months before growing 1.5 percent in January, followed by a 1.1 percent increase the following month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Road South Korea January February March May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SHC commutes death of main accused to seven-year l ..

1 minute ago

More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis who have an ongo ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) deposits over Rs8 lak ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Railways Company Says Stopped Infrastructu ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 2,524

2 minutes ago

Extension in lockdown :dist Admin seeks edible ite ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.