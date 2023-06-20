UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Corporate Bond Sale Grows 11.8 Pct In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023

S. Korea's corporate bond sale grows 11.8 pct in May

South Korea's corporate bond sale grew in double digits last month due to solid funding demand from financial companies, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:South Korea's corporate bond sale grew in double digits last month due to solid funding demand from financial companies, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday.

The issuance of corporate bonds stood at 22.53 trillion won in May, up 11.8 percent from the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Financial companies led the double-digit growth with the increased maturities of bank bonds.

Financial companies-issued bonds soared 57.5 percent to 18.99 trillion won, while the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) declined 29.2 percent to 1.25 trillion won.

Bonds sold by industrial companies came to 2.3 trillion won in May, down 63.8 percent from a month earlier.

