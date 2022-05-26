UrduPoint.com

South Korea's corporate bond sale logged a double-digit growth last month on stronger borrowing demand from industrial companies, financial watchdog data showed on Thursday

The issuance of corporate bonds stood at 16.62 trillion won (13.1 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, up 28.8 percent from the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.

Industrial companies sold bonds worth 3.16 trillion won (2.5 billion U.S. dollars) in April, up 172.2 percent from the prior month.

The sale of mid-term and long-term bonds soared among industrial companies to finance operating funds.

The bond issuance by financial holding companies tumbled 58.0 percent, but the sale by banks spiked 70.3 percent.

The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) was reduced by 11.2 percent last month.

Equity financing, including the initial public offering (IPO) and the rights issuance, came in at 3.49 trillion won (2.8 billion U.S. dollars) in April, up 263.5 percent from a month earlier.

