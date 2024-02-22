Open Menu

S. Korea's Corporate Bond Sale Logs Double-digit Growth In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM

S. Korea's corporate bond sale logs double-digit growth in January

South Korea's corporate bond sale logged a double-digit growth last month due to solid refinancing demand, financial watchdog data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) South Korea's corporate bond sale logged a double-digit growth last month due to solid refinancing demand, financial watchdog data showed Thursday.

The issuance of corporate bonds amounted to 25.11 trillion won (18.8 billion U.S. dollars) in January, up 67.0 percent compared to the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

It was attributed to robust refunding demand from both industrial and financial companies.

The country's central bank had left its key rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year after hiking it by 3.

0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

Bonds, sold by industrial companies, skyrocketed to 9.98 trillion won (7.5 billion dollars) in January from 740.5 billion won in the previous month.

Financial companies-issued bonds gained 12.3 percent to 14.77 trillion won, while the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) tumbled 67.9 percent last month.

Equity financing, including initial public offering (IPO) and rights issuance, stood at 277.7 billion won in January, down 57.7 percent from the previous month. (1 won equals 0.00075 U.S. dollars)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Sale South Korea January From Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

56 seconds ago
 Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

5 minutes ago
 China sees booming consumption during Spring Festi ..

China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday

6 minutes ago
 UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: o ..

UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official

6 minutes ago
 Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export ..

Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January

6 minutes ago
 Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower pro ..

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..

6 minutes ago
PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to ..

PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fi ..

Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..

8 minutes ago
 Language experts stress importance of mother langu ..

Language experts stress importance of mother language

12 minutes ago
 Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of mu ..

Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium

12 minutes ago
 Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan ..

Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated

12 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects ..

Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business