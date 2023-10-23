Open Menu

S. Korea's Corporate Bond Sale Rises 9.6 Pct In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023

South Korea's corporate bond sale rose last month due to a surging issuance by industrial companies, financial watchdog data showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) South Korea's corporate bond sale rose last month due to a surging issuance by industrial companies, financial watchdog data showed Monday.

The issuance of corporate bonds came in at 21.08 trillion won (15.6 billion U.S. dollars) in September, up 9.6 percent from the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.

It was attributed to the soaring funding demand from industrial companies despite high policy rates.

Bonds sold by industrial companies expanded to 3.

2 trillion won (2.4 billion dollars) in September from 490 billion won (362.2 million dollars) a month earlier.

Financial companies-issued bonds decreased 10.1 percent over the month to 16.14 trillion won (11.9 billion dollars) in September, while the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) more than doubled to 1.73 trillion won (1.3 billion dollars).

The central bank had left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January after hiking it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

