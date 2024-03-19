S. Korea's Corporate Bond Sale Rises In February
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
South Korea's corporate bond sale rose in single digits last month due to solid funding demand from financial companies, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) South Korea's corporate bond sale rose in single digits last month due to solid funding demand from financial companies, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday.
The issuance of corporate bonds amounted to 26.24 trillion won (19.7 billion U.S. dollars) in February, up 4.5 percent compared to the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
It was attributable to robust financing demand from financial firms that offset weaker demand from industrial companies.
The country's central bank had left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year.
Bonds, sold by industrial companies, shrank 11.2 percent from a month earlier to 8.86 trillion won (6.6 billion dollars) in February.
Financial companies-issued bonds increased 7.4 percent to 15.87 trillion won (11.9 billion dollars), while the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) advanced to 1.51 trillion won (1.1 billion dollars) in February from 370.5 billion won (277.8 million dollars) in the previous month.
Equity financing, including initial public offering (IPO) and rights issuance, stood at 242.8 billion won (182 million dollars) in February, down 12.6 percent from the previous month.
Recent Stories
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points
Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
More Stories From Business
-
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives1 hour ago
-
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy8 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points8 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.227,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistani dealer marvels at integration of home appliances at AWE 20242 hours ago
-
Rupee remains flat against dollar8 minutes ago
-
BFC issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in 30 days2 hours ago
-
SACM on IC&TE briefed on performance, goals of KP-EZDMC3 hours ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm3 hours ago
-
Bank of Japan hikes rates for first time since 20078 minutes ago
-
Rice worth $2.517 bln exported, exports grew by 85.83% in 8 months5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim8 minutes ago