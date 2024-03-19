Open Menu

S. Korea's Corporate Bond Sale Rises In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

S. Korea's corporate bond sale rises in February

South Korea's corporate bond sale rose in single digits last month due to solid funding demand from financial companies, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) South Korea's corporate bond sale rose in single digits last month due to solid funding demand from financial companies, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday.

The issuance of corporate bonds amounted to 26.24 trillion won (19.7 billion U.S. dollars) in February, up 4.5 percent compared to the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

It was attributable to robust financing demand from financial firms that offset weaker demand from industrial companies.

The country's central bank had left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year.

Bonds, sold by industrial companies, shrank 11.2 percent from a month earlier to 8.86 trillion won (6.6 billion dollars) in February.

Financial companies-issued bonds increased 7.4 percent to 15.87 trillion won (11.9 billion dollars), while the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) advanced to 1.51 trillion won (1.1 billion dollars) in February from 370.5 billion won (277.8 million dollars) in the previous month.

Equity financing, including initial public offering (IPO) and rights issuance, stood at 242.8 billion won (182 million dollars) in February, down 12.6 percent from the previous month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Sale South Korea January February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

13 minutes ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

13 minutes ago
 President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

13 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB refer ..

Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references

1 hour ago
 Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

1 hour ago
 Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: En ..

Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy

8 minutes ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

8 minutes ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

8 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL ..

Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business