UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Corporate Financing Posts Double-digit Growth In September

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:33 PM

S. Korea's corporate financing posts double-digit growth in September

South Korea's corporate financing posted a double-digit growth last month amid lingering uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak, financial watchdog data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea's corporate financing posted a double-digit growth last month amid lingering uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak, financial watchdog data showed Wednesday.

Corporate financing through the sale of stocks and bonds amounted to 17.28 trillion won (15.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in September, up 14.2 percent from the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.

Equity financing, including the initial public offering and rights issuance, jumped 49.1 percent to 812.9 billion won (716.

8 million U.S. dollars) in the month.

The issuance of corporate bonds advanced 12.9 percent to 16.47 trillion won (14.5 billion U.S. dollars) in September.

The amount of bonds, issued by industrial companies, more than doubled to 3.76 trillion won (3.3 billion U.S. dollars) as companies rushed to raise money amid the remaining economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonds, sold by financial firms, grew 1.0 percent in September from a month earlier, but the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) tumbled 20.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Money September Stocks From Billion Million

Recent Stories

S. Korea's childbirth keeps record-low trend in Au ..

1 minute ago

Turkey to Take Diplomatic, Legal Steps Over Erdoga ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin on Kadyrov's Criticism of Macron: It Is Ru ..

1 minute ago

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awarene ..

41 minutes ago

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

41 minutes ago

More than 2,650 acres land retrieved

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.