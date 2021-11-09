UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Domestic Manufacturing Supply Grows In Q3

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:19 PM

S. Korea's domestic manufacturing supply grows in Q3

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea's domestic supply in the manufacturing industry grew in the third quarter due to a sharp rise in import of manufacturing products, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The index for domestic manufacturing supply, including production at home and imported manufacturing products, stood at 105.3 in the July-September quarter, up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The figure advanced 3.3 percent in the first quarter and 9.1 percent in the second quarter each.

The product supply by local manufacturers shrank 2.4 percent in the third quarter, but the import of manufacturing products surged 13.

9 percent.

The portion of import to the total domestic manufacturing supply rose 2.7 percentage points from a year earlier to reach a new quarterly high of 30.2 percent in the third quarter.

The reading continued to rise from 28.5 percent in the first quarter to 28.7 percent in the second quarter and 30.2 percent in the third quarter.

The domestic supply of intermediate goods, such as materials and components used for manufacturing production, increased 2.5 percent in the third quarter on a yearly basis.

The supply of consumer goods fell 1.1 percent in the quarter, but the capital goods supply went up 5.0 percent.

