SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:South Korea's economy was expected to grow 1.5 percent in 2023, unchanged compared to the estimate unveiled three months earlier, the state-run think tank Korea Development Institute (KDI) said Thursday.

The figure was slightly higher than the growth forecast of 1.4 percent from the country's finance ministry, the Bank of Korea (BOK), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This year's growth outlook for goods export was revised up to 1.4 percent from the previous 0.7 percent amid the recovering automotive export.

The forecast for current account surplus was set at 31.3 billion U.S. dollars this year, revised up from the previous 16.4 billion dollars.

Outlook for consumer price inflation was revised up from the previous 3.4 percent to 3.5 percent amid expectations for higher crude oil prices.