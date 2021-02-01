UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Export Keeps Double-digit Growth In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:42 PM

S. Korea's export keeps double-digit growth in January

South Korea's export kept a double-digit growth for two straight months owing to robust demand for tech products, a government report showed Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea's export kept a double-digit growth for two straight months owing to robust demand for tech products, a government report showed Monday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, advanced 11.4 percent over the year to 48.01 billion U.S. Dollars in January after expanding 12.6 percent in the previous month, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The outbound shipment rebounded 4.0 percent in November, after sliding 3.8 percent in October.

The daily average export rose 6.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.13 billion dollars in January, surpassing 2.1 billion dollars for the first time in the first month of the year.

Import added 3.1 percent to 44.05 billion dollars, sending the January trade surplus to 3.96 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for nine months in a row.

Among 15 major export items, the shipment of 12 products gained ground on a partial recovery in global demand. Export for more than 10 items advanced for three straight months.

Demand for tech products mounted as the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged people to work from home and attend online classes.

Semiconductor shipment jumped 21.7 percent in January from a year earlier, keeping a double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive month.

Export for telecommunication devices, such as smartphone, skyrocketed 58.0 percent, marking the highest increase in almost 17 years on solid demand from China and the United States.

Display panel shipment soared 32.2 percent, posting the fastest rise in nearly 11 years on demand for panels used in smartphones, while consumer electronics export continued to grow in double digits for six months running.

Computer export kept increasing for 16 straight months, and petrochemicals shipment marked the first rebound in 26 months.

Automotive shipment jumped 40.2 percent in January on demand for sport utility vehicle (SUV) and environmentally-friendly vehicle especially from the United States and the European Union (EU).

Steel export rose 6.0 percent amid signs of global economic recovery, and auto parts shipment was up for the third consecutive month.

Oil product shipment tumbled in double digits on the back of cheaper crude oil, and exports for general machinery and textile products declined in single figures last month.

Export in the healthcare sector continued to expand for 17 straight months on strong demand for COVID-19 testing kits from the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Secondary battery shipment kept growing for the fifth consecutive month amid the emerging global electric vehicle market.

Export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, jumped 22.0 percent in January from a year earlier, keeping an upward momentum for the third straight month.

Shipments to the United States and the EU surged 46.1 percent and 23.9 percent respectively, continuing to go up for five months in a row.

Export to the ASEAN and Japan retreated 15.2 percent and 8.5 percent each, but those to Latin America and India rose in single figures in the month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Exports China European Union Oil Vehicle Japan South Korea United States January October November Market Textile From Government Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

This Chinese New Year stay focused and determined ..

13 minutes ago

Military topples elected govt in Myanmar

14 minutes ago

Faisal Javed hails PM direct interaction with peop ..

42 seconds ago

Russia's Medvedev on Talks With Japan on Kuril Isl ..

44 seconds ago

Medvedev Says US-Russia Relations Under Trump Disa ..

45 seconds ago

Russia's Medvedev Says New START Extension Is Bene ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.