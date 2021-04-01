UrduPoint.com
S. Korea's Export Keeps Growing For 5th Month In March

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:13 PM

S. Korea's export keeps growing for 5th month in March



ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :South Korea's export kept growing for the fifth month in March thanks to recovery in global demand, especially for semiconductors, automobiles and petrochemicals, a government report showed Thursday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 53.83 billion U.S. Dollars in March, up 16.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It was the highest March increase since data began to be compiled, marking the biggest growth in 29 months.

The outbound shipment continued to go up for five straight months with the expansion of 3.9 percent in November 2020, 12.4 percent in December 2020, 11.4 percent in January and 9.5 percent in February this year respectively.

Global demand mounted as the vaccination campaigns for the COVID-19 pandemic were launched across the world.

The daily average export, which excludes the working-day effect, picked up 16.6 percent to 2.24 billion dollars last month.

Import climbed 18.

8 percent over the year to 49.65 billion dollars in March, sending the trade surplus to 4.18 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for the 11th consecutive month.

Among the country's 15 major export items, nine products gained in double figures in the month.

Petrochemical shipment surged 48.5 percent from a year earlier to reach a new monthly high of 4.75 billion dollars in March on the back of demand for products used to make packing materials.

The usage of packing materials increased as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted contactless online delivery services.

Automotive export spiked 15.3 percent to 4.4 billion dollars, marking the highest in 51 months on demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Chip shipment gained 8.6 percent to 9.51 billion dollars last month, logging the highest figure in 28 months.

General machinery export recorded the second-highest monthly reading of 4.75 billion dollars due to demand from China and Southeast Asian countries.

