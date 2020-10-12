UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Export Posts Double-digit Fall In 1st 10 Days Of October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:24 PM

S. Korea's export posts double-digit fall in 1st 10 days of October

South Korea's export posted a double-digit fall in the first 10 days of this month due to less business days, caused by the traditional Chuseok holiday, customs office data showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea's export posted a double-digit fall in the first 10 days of this month due to less business days, caused by the traditional Chuseok holiday, customs office data showed Monday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 9.3 billion U.S. Dollars during the October 1-10 period, down 28.8 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The number of working days reduced by two days in the cited period due to the Chuseok holiday, the South Korean version of Thanksgiving Day.

The daily average export grew 2.8 percent in the 10-day period.

Semiconductor export advanced 11.2 percent in the October 1-10 period, while those for automobiles, oil products and telecommunication devices tumbled in double figures.

Export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, declined 20.9 percent, and those to the United States, Japan, the middle East and the European Union (EU) all plunged in double digits.

Import slipped 19.5 percent over the year to 11.1 billion dollars in the 10-day period, sending the trade deficit to 1.8 billion dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China European Union Oil Same Japan South Korea United States North Korea Middle East October All From Billion

Recent Stories

Masdar, Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest roo ..

25 minutes ago

Vietnam's auto sales down 22 pct in 9 months

54 seconds ago

Unemployment rate stands at 13.4% in July: Turkey

55 seconds ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

57 seconds ago

S. Korea reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, 24,703 in ..

58 seconds ago

Laos records 89 new cases of dengue fever

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.