South Korea's export soared in double digits, continuing to grow for the sixth consecutive month, a government report showed Saturday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :South Korea's export soared in double digits, continuing to grow for the sixth consecutive month, a government report showed Saturday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 51.19 billion U.S. Dollars in April, up 41.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The outbound shipment kept growing for six months since November last year, marking the fastest increase in over 10 years since January 2011.

The daily average export, which excludes the working-day effect, advanced 29.4 percent last month.

Import spiked 33.9 percent from a year ago to 50.8 billion dollars in April, sending the trade surplus to 390 million dollars. The trade balance stayed in the black for 12 months in a row.