SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ):South Korea's export volume fell for the third consecutive month in May owing to lower demand for semiconductors, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The export volume index dipped 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, after decreasing 2.7 percent in March and 3.5 percent in April, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

In terms of volume, the outbound shipment of computers, electronic and optical devices, including semiconductors, retreated 7.3 percent in May on a yearly basis after dropping in double digits for the past months.

The export value index tumbled 14.5 percent in May from a year earlier, keeping a downward trend for the eighth successive month.

The import volume index slipped 3.0 percent, while the import value index dwindled 14.6 percent last month.