SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) South Korea's export volume rose for the third consecutive month on recovering demand for locally-made products, central bank data showed Friday.

The export volume index soared 11.3 percent in November from a year earlier after gaining 1.0 percent in September and 7.2 percent in October, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

In terms of volume, the outbound shipment for computer, electronic and optical devices, including semiconductors, advanced 14.5 percent in November on a yearly basis, keeping an upward trend for the fourth straight month.

Export volume for chemical products, machinery and transport equipment all increased in double figures.

The export value index climbed 7.4 percent in November from a year ago, after growing 2.3 percent in the previous month.

The import volume index dwindled 7.8 percent in November from a year earlier, continuing to decrease for the fifth successive month on lower demand for machinery and transport equipment.

The import value index dipped 12.5 percent last month, keeping a downward trend for the ninth straight month.