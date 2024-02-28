Open Menu

S. Korea's Export Volume Rises For 5th Month In January

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 07:11 PM

S. Korea's export volume rises for 5th month in January

South Korea's export volume rose for the fifth consecutive month in January due to strong demand for locally-made tech products and transport equipment, central bank data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) South Korea's export volume rose for the fifth consecutive month in January due to strong demand for locally-made tech products and transport equipment, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The export volume index expanded 17.1 percent in January from a year earlier, continuing to grow since September last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

In terms of volume, the outbound shipment for computer, electronic and optical devices, including semiconductors, soared 26.9 percent in January on a yearly basis, keeping an upward trend for the sixth successive month.

Export volume for transport equipment, machinery, chemical products, oil products and textiles all climbed in double digits.

The export value index jumped 15.7 percent in January from a year earlier, continuing to grow for the fourth month.

The import volume index dwindled 3.9 percent in January from a year earlier, maintaining a downward momentum for the seventh straight month on lower demand for industrial and mining products.

The import value index dipped 7.9 percent last month, keeping a downward trend for the 11th straight month.

The net terms-of-trade index for goods, or a ratio of export prices to import prices, increased 3.1 percent in January from a year earlier owing to the faster fall in import prices than export prices.

