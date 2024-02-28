S. Korea's Export Volume Rises For 5th Month In January
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 07:11 PM
South Korea's export volume rose for the fifth consecutive month in January due to strong demand for locally-made tech products and transport equipment, central bank data showed Wednesday
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) South Korea's export volume rose for the fifth consecutive month in January due to strong demand for locally-made tech products and transport equipment, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The export volume index expanded 17.1 percent in January from a year earlier, continuing to grow since September last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
In terms of volume, the outbound shipment for computer, electronic and optical devices, including semiconductors, soared 26.9 percent in January on a yearly basis, keeping an upward trend for the sixth successive month.
Export volume for transport equipment, machinery, chemical products, oil products and textiles all climbed in double digits.
The export value index jumped 15.7 percent in January from a year earlier, continuing to grow for the fourth month.
The import volume index dwindled 3.9 percent in January from a year earlier, maintaining a downward momentum for the seventh straight month on lower demand for industrial and mining products.
The import value index dipped 7.9 percent last month, keeping a downward trend for the 11th straight month.
The net terms-of-trade index for goods, or a ratio of export prices to import prices, increased 3.1 percent in January from a year earlier owing to the faster fall in import prices than export prices.
Recent Stories
Police solves mystery of man’s body found
Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar- ..
Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish
Textile unit fined for polluting environment
Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights
Rescue, relief work continue in rain hit Gwadar areas: DC
PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..
Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins
IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures
Two members gang involved in street crimes busted
More Stories From Business
-
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights10 minutes ago
-
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins21 minutes ago
-
KP Govt takes notice of substandard CNG cylinders6 minutes ago
-
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 202330 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 484 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar30 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan Single Window' awareness seminar held3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim25 minutes ago
-
Asian shares fall ahead of Fed comments10 minutes ago
-
Nissan plans self-driving taxi service in Japan5 hours ago
-
Fertilizer production grew by 10.07 per cent in 2 quarters6 hours ago
-
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps key rate at 13 pct9 minutes ago