SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :South Korea's exports decreased 13.5 percent in June from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall for the seventh consecutive month, data showed Monday, due mainly to the prolonged trade row between the world's top two economies.

Outbound shipments came to US$44.18 billion for June, down from the $51 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Monthly exports decreased on-year for the longest period since the 19-month decline posted from January 2015 to July 2016.

Imports fell 11.1 percent on-year last month to $40 billion, the ministry added.

The country's trade surplus came to $4.17 billion in June, marking 89 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.

Over the first half of 2019, exports moved down 8.5 percent on-year to reach $271.5 billion, and imports shed 5.1 percent to $252 billion.

The trade surplus over the January-June period reached $19.5 billion, the ministry added.

The ministry attributed the on-year drop in June to the prolonged trade dispute between China and the United States, which are also the country's top two trading partners.

"The government and trade-related organizations should strengthen the support system for exporters by mobilizing all available resources," Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said, also requesting local firms to expand their efforts to make investments and tap into new markets.

Sung also plans to announce South Korea's stance later in the day on a Japanese move to restrict its exports of key materials used in semiconductors and displays, according to Yoon Tae-sik, a spokesman of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Also Monday, Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, met with Sung and other officials to discuss how to cope with planned Japanese export restrictions.

By segment, South Korea's overall monthly exports lost ground mostly due to semiconductors, the country's main export good, whose shipments fell a whopping 25.5 percent over the cited period to $8.31 billion, according to the ministry.

The decrease was attributable to the falling price of memory chips, coupled with the weaker demand for smartphones around the globe, the ministry said.

The petrochemical segment experienced a 24.5 percent drop in its outbound shipments to $3.12 billion, due mainly to the decreasing price of oil, it added.

The sound performance of ships and automobiles, however, made up for some of the losses, the data showed.

Outbound shipments of cars advanced 8.1 percent to $3.73 billion following the stronger demand for SUVs.

Of the volume, exports of electric vehicles doubled on-year in June to $247 million on the back of stronger demand from the United States and Europe, according to the ministry.

Shipbuilders also performed better on improved exports of very large crude carriers, with their shipments jumping 46.4 percent to $1.9 billion.

Other emerging industries, such as biohealth and rechargeable batteries, also expanded their exports in June.

Exports to China, the biggest trading partner for Asia's fourth-largest economy, slipped 24.1 percent in June from a year earlier, marking the largest on-year slip since the 25.6 percent drop posted in May 2009.

Outbound shipments to the U.S. also edged down 2.5 percent due to sluggish demand for chips and mobile devices.

Shipments to the European Union moved down 3.1 percent over the cited period due to the sluggish economy of Germany, the biggest European trading partner of South Korea.

South Korea will continue to make efforts to cope with the slowing exports as uncertainties in the global market are anticipated to continue in the second half of 2019, the ministry added.

The measures include allocating 119 trillion won (US$102 billion) worth of loans and insurance programs for exporters in the second half, the ministry said.

The government, meanwhile, said it is uncertain whether the annual exports will rise above $600 billion this year. South Korea's exports breached that level for the first time in 2018.

"External uncertainties are growing, and major institutions are revising down the outlook. Although exports for the second half will be improved from the first, overall outbound shipments are likely to be weaker than the earlier expectation," an official from the ministry said.