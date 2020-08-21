UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Exports Fall 7 Pct In First 20 Days Of August

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:00 PM

S. Korea's exports fall 7 pct in first 20 days of August

South Korea's exports fell by a single digit from a year earlier in the first 20 days of August amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Friday

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea's exports fell by a single digit from a year earlier in the first 20 days of August amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments declined 7 percent in the Aug. 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$23.1 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, the data showed.

The daily average exports during the 20-day period also declined 3.7 percent.

The country's exports dropped for the fifth consecutive month in July due to the growing economic fallout from the pandemic. Outbound shipments declined 7 percent to $42.8 billion last month.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.

By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, rose 2.9 percent and those of automobiles declined 10.1 percent on-year in the 20-day period.

By country, shipments to China fell 0.2 percent on-year and shipments to the United States rose 6.2 percent.

South Korea's imports in the 20-day period slipped 12.8 percent on-year to $23.3 billion during the 20-day period, according to the data.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has predicted that South Korea's economy will shrink 1.2 percent this year as the global economy is expected to have its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s due to the pandemic.

The world economy is expected to contract 6 percent this year, the OECD said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports China Same South Korea United States July August From Billion Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Academy concludes virtual courses for coa ..

34 minutes ago

UK Chief Negotiator Says EU Makes Post-Brexit Talk ..

4 minutes ago

Poland, Slovakia See Highest Daily Rise in COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

UNHCR donates 5,000 disposable coveralls to PDMA

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine to seek regulatory review in Octo ..

10 minutes ago

Hot weather turns pleasant in city

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.