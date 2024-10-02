S. Korea's FDI Hits Record High In January-September
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Foreign direct investment (FDI) in South Korea hit a record high in the first nine months of this year due to a record investment in the manufacturing industry, government data showed Wednesday.
The reported FDI stood at 25.18 billion U.S. Dollars in the January-September period, up 5.2 percent compared with the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 1962.
The FDI in the domestic manufacturing industry surged 36.4 percent to reach a new high of 12.31 billion dollars in the nine-month period.
Foreign investment in the electrics and electronic sector jumped 35.9 percent to 4.51 billion dollars, while investment in the machinery equipment and medical precision instrument segment more than doubled to 1.
66 billion dollars.
The FDI in the local service industry shrank 13.3 percent to 11.95 billion dollars in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier.
Investment in the finance and insurance sector reduced 1.1 percent to 7.32 billion dollars, with those in the wholesale and retail and the real estate segments dropping in double digits.
Direct investment from the United States and the European Union diminished to 3.12 billion dollars and 3.95 billion dollars each, but investment from Japan more than quintupled to 4.69 billion dollars.
Greenfield investment, which involves factory construction and employment, increased 12.9 percent to 18.93 billion dollars in the nine-month period, but the merger and acquisition investment slumped 12.7 percent to 6.26 billion dollars.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Business
-
Exports increase by 14.11% to $7.875 bln during Jul-Sep 20245 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates26 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes46 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 20243 hours ago
-
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time9 hours ago
-
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Khan10 hours ago
-
LCCI President vows to resolve traders' issues, unveils action plan16 hours ago
-
HCSTSI announces its newly elected office-bearers17 hours ago
-
New ICCI office-bearers sworn in17 hours ago
-
Core inflation decreases to 6.9% in September17 hours ago
-
KPUMA introduces flat-rate fares for BRT express routes18 hours ago