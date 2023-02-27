UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Foreign Currency Deposit Falls In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 06:01 PM

S. Korea's foreign currency deposit falls in January

South Korea's foreign currency deposit fell last month on stronger demand for the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):South Korea's foreign currency deposit fell last month on stronger demand for the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Monday.

Deposit, denominated in foreign currencies, came in at 109.25 billion U.S. dollars at the end of January, down 1.

73 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the first slide in five months as companies withdrew the dollar fund from banks for overseas investment and import settlement.

Deposit, denominated in the U.S. dollar, declined 3.04 billion dollars from a month earlier to 92.34 billion dollars at the end of January.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Dollar Bank January Bank Of Khyber From Billion

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to ba ..

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to bat first against Islamabad Unit ..

8 minutes ago
 Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Pa ..

Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Partnership in Astana - Kazakh M ..

2 minutes ago
 Egypt top diplomat visits Syria for first time in ..

Egypt top diplomat visits Syria for first time in decade

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 8,500 land plots to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 8,500 land plots to citizens in Al Yalayis 5 area

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Azerbaijani ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Azerbaijani ambassador

17 minutes ago
 UAE President, Malaysian King witness conclusion o ..

UAE President, Malaysian King witness conclusion of &#039;Desert Tiger 6&#039; j ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.