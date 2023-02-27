South Korea's foreign currency deposit fell last month on stronger demand for the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):South Korea's foreign currency deposit fell last month on stronger demand for the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Monday.

Deposit, denominated in foreign currencies, came in at 109.25 billion U.S. dollars at the end of January, down 1.

73 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the first slide in five months as companies withdrew the dollar fund from banks for overseas investment and import settlement.

Deposit, denominated in the U.S. dollar, declined 3.04 billion dollars from a month earlier to 92.34 billion dollars at the end of January.