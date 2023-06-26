Open Menu

S. Korea's Foreign Currency Deposit Rebounds In May

South Korea's foreign currency deposit marked the first rebound in five months due to fast growth in the U.S. dollar and the European currency deposits, central bank data showed Monday

The deposit, denominated in foreign currencies, stood at 96.79 billion U.S. dollars at the end of May, up 5.

4 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The dollar and the euro deposits climbed as companies temporarily deposited foreign direct investment funds and dividends from overseas subsidiaries.

The deposit, denominated in the U.S. dollar, gained 3.09 billion dollars from a month earlier to 82.29 billion dollars at the end of May.

