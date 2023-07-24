(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:South Korea's foreign currency deposit rose for the second straight month in June owing to solid demand for the U.S. and Japanese currencies, central bank data showed Monday.

The deposit, denominated in foreign currencies, stood at 99.83 billion U.S. dollars at the end of June, up 3.

04 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The deposit, denominated in the U.S. dollar, gained 1.15 billion dollars from a month earlier to 83.44 billion dollars at the end of June.

The Japanese yen deposit jumped 1.23 billion dollars to 7.48 billion dollars, marking the fastest monthly increase.

The euro deposit grew 0.35 billion dollars to 6.09 billion dollars, and the Chinese yuan deposit expanded 0.32 billion to 1.6 billion dollars.