Open Menu

S. Korea's Foreign Reserves Fall For 3rd Month In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:44 PM

S. Korea's foreign reserves fall for 3rd month in October

South Korea's foreign reserves fell for the third consecutive month due to the use of the reserves to mitigate the foreign exchange market volatility, central bank data showed Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) South Korea's foreign reserves fell for the third consecutive month due to the use of the reserves to mitigate the foreign exchange market volatility, central bank data showed Friday.

Foreign currency reserves reached 412.87 billion U.S. dollars at the end of October, down 1.24 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The authorities used the foreign reserves to lower the foreign exchange market volatility, contributing to the falling reserves.

The country's foreign reserves were composed of 369.98 billion dollars of securities, 18.87 billion dollars of deposits, 14.77 billion dollars of special drawing rights, 4.79 billion dollars of gold bullion and 4.45 billion dollars of the IMF position.

South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of September, unchanged from the previous month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Exchange Bank Bullion South Korea September October Bank Of Khyber Gold Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi holds meeting with PCB chairman

Shahid Afridi holds meeting with PCB chairman

16 minutes ago
 UN alarmed by escalating violence in the West Bank

UN alarmed by escalating violence in the West Bank

6 minutes ago
 UAE flag a symbol of the country&#039;s strength a ..

UAE flag a symbol of the country&#039;s strength and unity: RAK Ruler

16 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherland set 180-run target ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherland set 180-run target for Afghanistan

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sibi Division visits DHQ Hospital Der ..

Commissioner Sibi Division visits DHQ Hospital Dera Bugti

6 minutes ago
 PITB Participates in National Workshop for Pakista ..

PITB Participates in National Workshop for Pakistan Animal Identification & Trac ..

28 minutes ago
Bilawal on the moon for election date

Bilawal on the moon for election date

42 minutes ago
 Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belong ..

Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belonging to homeland, highlights pe ..

46 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wa ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama to mark UAE Flag ..

46 minutes ago
 European stocks steady before US jobs data

European stocks steady before US jobs data

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan vs New Zealand: Abrar Ahmed likely to rep ..

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Abrar Ahmed likely to replace Shadab Khan

5 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 89 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 89 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business