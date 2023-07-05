Open Menu

S. Korea's Foreign Reserves Rise In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 07:55 PM

South Korea's foreign reserves rose last month due to the higher conversion value of non-U.S. dollar assets, central bank data showed Wednesday

Foreign currency reserves came to 421.45 billion U.S. dollars at the end of June, up 0.47 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was attributed to the weaker dollar that increased the conversion value of non-dollar assets.

The dollar index, which gauges the dollar value versus six major peers, declined 0.8 percent last month.

The country's foreign reserves were composed of 375.64 billion dollars of securities, 21.56 billion dollars of deposits, 14.74 billion dollars of special drawing rights, 4.79 billion dollars of gold bullion, and 4.72 billion dollars of the IMF position.

South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of May, unchanged from the prior month.

