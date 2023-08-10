Open Menu

S. Korea's Forex Trading Falls In July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 05:19 PM

S. Korea's forex trading falls in July

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:South Korea's foreign exchange trading fell last month owing to lower demand for the U.S. and Chinese currencies, central bank data showed Thursday.

The daily average transaction of foreign currencies and foreign currency derivatives in the local inter-bank market came to 31.80 billion U.S. dollars in July, down by 3.32 billion dollars from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was caused by weaker demand for the U.S. and Chinese currencies, of which the daily average trading decreased by 0.09 billion dollars and 1.69 billion dollars, respectively.

Demand for foreign exchange swaps dwindled by 0.26 billion dollars over the month to 14.57 billion dollars in July.

Foreign funds worth 440 million dollars flowed into the South Korean stock market last month, while the local bond market posted a net foreign capital inflow of 600 million dollars.

The daily average volatility in the won/dollar exchange rate slipped to 0.42 percent in July from 0.51 percent in the previous month.

Premium on credit default swap, which measures credit risk for five-year government bonds, averaged 31 basis points in July, down from 35 basis points in the prior month.

