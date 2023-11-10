Open Menu

S. Korea's Forex Trading Falls In October

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 06:54 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) -- South Korea's foreign exchange trading fell last month due to lower demand for foreign currency derivatives, central bank data showed Friday.

The daily average transaction of foreign currencies and foreign currency derivatives in the local interbank market came in at 30.55 billion U.S. dollars in October, down 1.99 billion dollars from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was caused by a weaker demand for foreign currency derivatives. Demand for FX swaps slipped 0.34 billion dollars to 14.76 billion dollars in the cited month, while demand for other derivatives such as currency swaps and options tumbled 1.

06 billion dollars to 2.41 billion dollars.

The daily average trading of the U.S. currency added 0.18 billion dollars to 10.43 billion dollars, but the transaction of the Chinese currency inched down 0.34 billion dollars to 2.49 billion dollars.

Foreign capital worth 2.2 billion dollars flowed out of the South Korean stock market in October, while the domestic bond market posted a net foreign fund outflow of 580 million dollars.

The daily average volatility in the won/dollar exchange rate gained to 0.43 percent in October from 0.26 percent in the previous month.

