Open Menu

S. Korea's Forex Trading Falls In Q3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:53 PM

S. Korea's forex trading falls in Q3

South Korea's foreign exchange trading fell in the third quarter owing to lower demand for some foreign currencies, South Korea's central bank data showed Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) South Korea's foreign exchange trading fell in the third quarter owing to lower demand for some foreign currencies, South Korea's central bank data showed Friday.

The daily average transaction of foreign currencies and foreign currency derivatives in the local inter-bank market came to 30.9 billion U.S. dollars in the July-September quarter, down 4.03 billion dollars from the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was caused by weaker demand for some foreign currencies.

Demand for FX swaps dipped 0.

89 billion dollars to 14.26 billion dollars in the third quarter.

Foreign capital worth 1.33 billion dollars flowed out of the South Korean stock market in September, while the local bond market posted a net foreign fund outflow of 100 million dollars.

The daily average volatility in the won/dollar exchange rate slipped to 0.26 percent in September from 0.41 percent in the previous month.

Premium on credit default swap, which measures credit risk for the five-year government bonds, averaged 32 basis points in September, up 1 basis point from the prior month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bank South Korea North Korea September Bank Of Khyber Market From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

35 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

16 minutes ago
 Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

16 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

44 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

44 minutes ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

17 minutes ago
Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

17 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

17 minutes ago
 Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' c ..

Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' catastrophe in Gaza

13 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as ..

JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as profits jump to $13.2 bn

13 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

2 hours ago
 TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US e ..

TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US equipment to China factory

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business