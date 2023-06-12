(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):South Korea's foreign exchange trading grew last month on higher demand for the U.S. and Chinese currencies, central bank data showed on Monday.

The daily average transaction of foreign currencies and foreign currency derivatives in the local inter-bank market came to 35.19 billion U.S. dollars in May, up 0.73 billion dollars from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was caused by stronger demand for the U.S. and Chinese currencies, of which the daily average trading increased 1.08 billion dollars and 0.4 billion dollars, respectively.

Demand for foreign exchange swaps declined to 14.89 billion dollars in May from 15.74 billion dollars in the prior month.

Foreign capital worth 2.48 billion dollars flowed into the South Korean stock market in May, while the local bond market posted a net foreign fund inflow of 8.96 billion dollars.