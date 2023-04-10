Close
S. Korea's Forex Trading Grows In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 07:51 PM

S. Korea's forex trading grows in Q1

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):South Korea's foreign exchange (FX) trading grew in the first quarter on higher demand for the U.S. and Chinese currencies, central bank data showed on Monday.

The daily average transaction of foreign currencies and foreign currency derivatives in the local interbank market amounted to 32.26 billion U.S. dollars in the January-March quarter, up 4.99 billion dollars from the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It stemmed from stronger demand for the U.S. and Chinese currencies, of which the daily average trading increased 3.15 billion dollars and 0.97 billion U.S. dollars respectively.

Demand for FX swaps gained to 14.24 billion dollars in the first quarter from 13.80 billion dollars in the prior quarter on a daily basis.

Foreign capital worth 1.73 billion dollars flowed out of the South Korean stock market in March, but the local bond market posted a net foreign fund inflow of 1.81 billion dollars.

The daily average volatility in the won/dollar exchange rate went up to 0.66 percent in March from 0.62 percent in February.

Premium on credit default swap, which measures credit risk for five-year government bonds, averaged 43 basis points in March, up from 42 basis points in the prior month.

