S. Korea's Forex Trading Rises In February

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 07:13 PM

South Korea's foreign exchange trading rose last month on solid demand for the U.S. and Chinese currencies, central bank data showed on Friday

South Korea's foreign exchange trading rose last month on solid demand for the U.S. and Chinese currencies, central bank data showed on Friday.

The daily average transaction of foreign currencies and foreign currency derivatives in the local inter-bank market came to 32.6 billion U.S. dollars in February, up 0.9 billion dollars from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was attributable to higher demand for both the U.S. and Chinese currencies, of which the daily average transaction increased 0.

34 billion dollars and 1.2 billion dollars respectively.

Demand for foreign exchange (FX) swaps expanded to 14.08 billion dollars in February from 13.97 billion dollars in January on a daily average basis.

Foreign capital worth 700 million dollars flowed into the South Korean stock market last month, but the local bond market posted a net foreign fund outflow of 520 million dollars.

The daily average volatility in the won/dollar exchange rate advanced to 0.62 percent in February from 0.32 percent in the previous month.

