S. Korea's Household Credit Hits Record High In Q4
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:29 PM
South Korea's household credit hit a record high in the fourth quarter of last year owing to strong demand for mortgage loans, central bank data showed Tuesday
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) South Korea's household credit hit a record high in the fourth quarter of last year owing to strong demand for mortgage loans, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Household credit, which refers to debts owed by households to banks and other lenders in addition to the purchase on credit, came to 1,886.4 trillion won (1.41 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of December, up 8.0 trillion won (6 billion dollars) from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea.
It kept a record-breaking trend for the second straight quarter on the back of the offer of government-backed mortgage loans to prop up the faltering housing market.
The central bank had left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year, after lifting it by 3 percentage points for the past one and a half years.
Excluding the purchase on credit, household debt gained 6.5 trillion won (4.9 billion dollars) from three months earlier to reach a new high of 1,768.3 trillion won (1.32 trillion dollars) at the end of December.
Recent Stories
70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated
Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30
96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million
Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development
Three illegal colonies sealed
FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
11 kite sellers arrested
PU to host largest book fair on March 7
Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU
Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
More Stories From Business
-
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government44 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 4.49 points47 minutes ago
-
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan's fish export after recent amendments in Inspection Rules 199858 minutes ago
-
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations54 minutes ago
-
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 150 per tola to Rs 214,4501 hour ago
-
Tractor assembling grew by 67.21% in first of FY 2023-242 hours ago
-
Delegation of Management Course Officers Visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy51 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar51 minutes ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago