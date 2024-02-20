(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) South Korea's household credit hit a record high in the fourth quarter of last year owing to strong demand for mortgage loans, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Household credit, which refers to debts owed by households to banks and other lenders in addition to the purchase on credit, came to 1,886.4 trillion won (1.41 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of December, up 8.0 trillion won (6 billion dollars) from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea.

It kept a record-breaking trend for the second straight quarter on the back of the offer of government-backed mortgage loans to prop up the faltering housing market.

The central bank had left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year, after lifting it by 3 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

Excluding the purchase on credit, household debt gained 6.5 trillion won (4.9 billion dollars) from three months earlier to reach a new high of 1,768.3 trillion won (1.32 trillion dollars) at the end of December.